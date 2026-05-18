‘Peddi’ Trailer: Ram Charan Plays an Outstanding Sportsperson Excelling in Three Different Sports in Explosive Sports Action Drama! (Watch)

Hyderabad, May 18: The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural sports action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, on Monday released a gripping and exciting trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. Produced ambitiously by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film’s theatrical trailer was unveiled just a while ago at an event in Mumbai.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who took to his X timeline to share the link to the trailer, wrote, "His arena. His rules. His game begins now. #PEDDITrailer OUT NOW. #PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi." The 'Peddi' trailer unfolds a sweeping rural tapestry dominated by sweat, struggle, and an undying love for sport. The protagonist, Peddi (played by Ram Charan), is a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical might. Whether it’s cricket, wrestling, or sprinting, his life is defined by the grit and passion he pours into every discipline. Adored by the children and respected by the villagers, his rapid rise draws envy, especially from a domineering landlord whose pride refuses to share the spotlight. Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Teaser Titled ‘Kusthi’ To Be Unveiled on Actor’s 41st Birthday? Here’s What We Know.

Director Buchi Babu Sana shapes this larger-than-life universe with remarkable clarity. The trailer pulses like a heartbeat- gentle in its silences, thunderous in its bursts of action. Instead of relying on familiar sports-drama patterns, Peddi injects its sporting sequences with raw intensity and life-or-death stakes. Massive clashes on railway platforms, gravity-defying stunts, and adrenaline-fueled fights hint at a world where sport and survival are inseparable.

One standout stretch is the seamless fusion of cricket and wrestling, an audacious, high-impact sequence that instantly grabs attention. Ram Charan appears in a fiercely athletic avatar, showcasing exceptional physical conditioning that grounds the film’s demanding sports segments. The trailer fluidly shifts between sporting worlds-- from Charan swinging a rugged cricket bat under blazing floodlights to engaging in visceral mud-wrestling bouts. His transformation into Peddi is both chiseled and emotionally layered. ‘Peddi’ Postponed: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Film to Now Hit Theatres on THIS Date (View Post).

‘Peddi’ Trailer Out

Janhvi Kapoor brings elegant warmth to her role, blending traditional charm with expressive nuance. The trailer further teases a powerful supporting cast- Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, each adding weight and intrigue to the drama. The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans, is slated hit screens on June 4 this year.

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