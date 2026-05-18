Govinda’s Bouncer Pushes Paparazzi at Mumbai Event; Actor Steps In To Calm the Chaos in Viral Video – WATCH
A minor scuffle broke out at a Mumbai event when Bollywood actor Govinda's bouncer pushed paparazzi members while clearing a path through the crowd. The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument until the actor directly intervened to defuse the tension and restore calm.
A minor scuffle broke out between Bollywood actor Govinda’s security team and the paparazzi during a public appearance in Mumbai. As a large crowd gathered at the venue, a bouncer attempted to clear a path, resulting in a physical push against photographers trying to capture the actor's exit. The action quickly escalated into a heated verbal argument between the media personnel and the security guards on-site. Observing the rising tension and chaos, Govinda stepped in directly to diffuse the conflict and calm the situation down. The actor requested both parties to maintain peace, effectively resolving the dispute before safely departing the location. Video footage of the incident and the actor's timely intervention has since circulated widely on social media platforms. Sunita Ahuja Reflects on 40 Years of Marriage With Govinda, Says She Would Want a Son Like Him but Not a Husband.
Govinda Reacts as His Bouncer Shoves Paparazzi
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).