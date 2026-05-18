Govinda’s Bouncer Pushes Paparazzi at Mumbai Event; Actor Steps In To Calm the Chaos in Viral Video – WATCH

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A minor scuffle broke out between Bollywood actor Govinda’s security team and the paparazzi during a public appearance in Mumbai. As a large crowd gathered at the venue, a bouncer attempted to clear a path, resulting in a physical push against photographers trying to capture the actor's exit. The action quickly escalated into a heated verbal argument between the media personnel and the security guards on-site. Observing the rising tension and chaos, Govinda stepped in directly to diffuse the conflict and calm the situation down. The actor requested both parties to maintain peace, effectively resolving the dispute before safely departing the location. Video footage of the incident and the actor's timely intervention has since circulated widely on social media platforms. Sunita Ahuja Reflects on 40 Years of Marriage With Govinda, Says She Would Want a Son Like Him but Not a Husband.

Govinda Reacts as His Bouncer Shoves Paparazzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Varinder Chawla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).