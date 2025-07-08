Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday took a swipe at the Karnataka government while responding to a journalist's post on 'X', which highlighted the state's financial condition.

Slamming the Congress-led Karnataka government, Tejasvi Surya said that the condition of contractors working in the state government is "deplorable" and that contractors are not only being harassed for "cut money" but have also been waiting for payment for years.

The BJP MP stressed that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in its "worst" state, and no contractor is willing to execute work with the body.

"The condition of contractors working on State Government projects in Karnataka is deplorable. Contractors are not only harassed for cut money, but are delayed payments by years, making their projects financially unviable. BBMP is worst. No contractor is ready to work and execute any work. They aren't coming forward to even fill up potholes. Sad state of affairs", Tajasvi Surya posted on 'X'.

Municipal employees from corporations across Karnataka on Tuesday staged a symbolic strike against the State government, seeking the fulfilment of various demands.

The protest began this morning at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Employees of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), along with staff from various municipal corporations across the state, took leave from work to participate in the protest at Freedom Park here.

Ten municipal corporations in the State were shut down today. Additionally, employees took mass leave to participate in the protest.

Among the list of demands of the employees include the withdrawal of the Logsafe attendance system, filling up of 6,000 vacant posts and an end to the "suspension of employees for silly reasons." They are also demanding a reduction in the number of marshals on duty, and promotions for engineers based on seniority, among others.

"Our corporation provides all services from birth to death, so we are demanding facilities from the state government, including KGID, General Provident Fund and Jyothi Sanjeevini Scheme. We also demand C&R in promotions. We have consulted ministers in the government," a participant at the protest said. (ANI)

