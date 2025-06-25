New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The principal district and sessions judge of south Delhi has said "integrated security equipment" were being installed at the gates of the Saket district court complex.

In a circular issued on June 23, the judge said, "In compliance of the directions contained in order dated November 24, 2021, passed by the Delhi High Court to strengthen security measures at all district courts, the work in respect of installation of integrated security equipment (was) scheduled to commence at Gate 1, 2, and 6 with effect from June 13, with anticipated completion during the ensuing summer vacation."

The circular said that the installation works would commence at gates 1 and 2 from June 24, requiring the gates to be completely closed till June 30.

"For all purposes, like entry for pedestrians and vehicle entry for judicial officers, advocates and other staff, and such, gate numbers 1 and 2 will not be available for ingress and egress during this period," it added.

The circular said that gate 6 would serve as the access route for advocates and others, besides for the ingress of the vehicles of judicial officers from the basement parking.

Narendra Sharma, vice president of the Saket Court Bar Association, said the integrated security mechanism for vehicular entry of advocates at gate numbers 1 and 2 included hydraulic bollard barriers, radio-frequency identification and scanners.

"These measures will enhance the already existing measures for vehicle entry. Boom barriers and security cameras are already present at the entry gates. The security measures are also expected to be enhanced at gate number 4, which is designated entry point for litigants and others,” he said.

Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of the association, said the complete details of the security system would be known after the opening of the magistrate's court in the complex from June 26.

On April 21, 2023, a 49-year-old debarred lawyer fired four rounds at a woman, wounding her in the court complex. The incident triggered panic and raised serious questions over the law and order situation in the national capital, particularly the well-manned courts.

On June 5 an undertrial prisoner was killed inside the lockup at the same court complex allegedly by two other inmates over an old enmity.

According to the Delhi High Court's November 2021 directions for ensuring safety in the district court premises, authorities were required to undertake a security audit, besides checking all vehicles entering the court premises and installing CCTV cameras.

