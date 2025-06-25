Is Shubhanshu Shukla on X? Fake Twitter Account Impersonating Indian Astronaut Appears as He Leads NASA Axiom Mission 4 to ISS

New Delhi, June 25: An X (formerly Twitter) account with the handle @IndiaInSky, currently boasting over 11,000 followers, claims to be operated by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian Air Force officer who on Wednesday became the first Indian astronaut to head to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission. The account shares updates and photos related to the mission and has gained attention online, especially after Shukla’s historic spaceflight.

However, this claim is false. The account is not officially linked to Group Captain Shukla. All images posted by @IndiaInSky are publicly available on the internet and appear to be repurposed from media coverage. Additionally, SpaceX and Axiom Space, the two official entities involved in the mission, have tagged the verified X accounts of all crew members—but @IndiaInSky was not among them. As of now, there is no verified X account belonging to Group Captain Shukla, nor has any official Indian or international agency endorsed this handle. Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Mission: 140 Crore Dreams Soar With ISRO Astronaut Into Space, ‘Tiranga’ Touches the Stars.

The Axiom-4 mission launch made Shubhanshu Shukla the first Indian astronaut head to the space for the ISS and only the second Indian in history to travel to space. The mission, which took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 pm IST, includes astronauts from four countries - India, the United States, Poland, and Hungary. Shubanshu Shukla, Second Indian in Space After Rakesh Sharma, Carries Indian Flag to ISS; Says ‘This Is the Journey of India’s Human Space Flight’ As NASA Launches Axiom 4 Mission (See Pics and Videos).

The X handle @IndiaInSky is not the official account of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. It is impersonating the astronaut and should be viewed with caution. Users are advised to rely only on official sources such as ISRO, SpaceX, and Axiom Space for credible updates on the Axiom-4 mission and its crew.

Fact check

Claim : Shubhanshu Shukla Is on X Conclusion : Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla does not have an official X account. The handle @IndiaInSky is impersonating him using publicly available content. Users should follow only verified sources like ISRO, IAF, SpaceX, or Axiom Space for authentic mission updates. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).