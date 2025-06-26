Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, announced that the party will celebrate July 26 as Aarakshan Divas (Reservation Day) and Samvidhan Maan Divas (Constitution Respect Day). The SP chief slammed the BJP for being against socialism and secularism.

Addressing the media, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the coming times, it has been decided to celebrate Reservation Day and Constitution Respect Day on 26th July."

Launching an attack against the BJP, he said that they lack loyalty towards the Constitution and are against the ideas of socialism and secularism.

"BJP talks about using the Constitution to reach power... but as soon as BJP comes to power, they do not follow the path of Baba Saheb, and they even take oath, but their oath-taking ceremony shows a lack of loyalty towards the Constitution. These people who are against socialism are also against secularism," Akhilesh said.

"There has been a very old conflict between the individual and society in our society for a long time. This is a fight of 'I vs We'. Those who say I can never accept it are busy fulfilling their selfish interests. They have nothing to do with society. These are selfish people," he added.

Akhilesh said, "Whether in the Parliament or outside, we hear that these people express similar views, and they are against socialism. Such people are basically communal and are staunch opponents of secularism. To be socialist and secular, one needs a big heart; that is why Heartless people oppose it. They oppose social harmony, and hence these people are also against PDA."

Lauding the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA), he said that the alliance stood for positive politics.

"People with such individualistic thinking are intellectuals and hegemons, and they always oppress and suppress people in society to maintain their dominance. PDA has positive politics, so these negative, hegemonic people can never accept it. This PDA connects good people from all societies," he said.

"Those who are against the constitution are also against reservation and indirectly speak against seculars and socialists because they feel that if they speak directly against the constitution and reservation, their vote bank will slip away. NDA is the slogan of negative people and PDA is the slogan of positive people," he told reporters.

On a case filed against a 'kathavachak' (storyteller) in Etawah, Akhilesh said, "BJP people can lie in Maha Kumbh, can hide figures, those people can lie to Shankaracharya."

He added that if US President Donald Trump came to know about the case against the 'kathavachak', he would scold the Indian leaders in the Centre.

"You are talking about becoming Vishwaguru, but people are being made fun of, that is why these people get scolded by Trump, and just think if Trump comes to know about the Etawah incident, what will he do?" he asked.

Speaking about the video call with Tej Pratap Yadav, he said that he has good relations with him and his family.

"I did not know that the matter would become so serious. We have good relations with him and his family. We redialed his call, and it was a video call. It is natural for us, political people, to ask questions about contesting elections. BJP people are losing very badly in Bihar," he said. (ANI)

