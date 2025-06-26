Bijnor, June 26: A woman and her 19-year-old daughter died, while the condition of her husband and younger daughter is critical, after all of them allegedly consumed poison as the family had a mounting debt, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said on Thursday. Panchkula Mass Suicide: 3 Children Among 7 Killed After Family Dies by Consuming Poison, Police Suspect Financial Issues.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek said Pukhraj (46), his wife Rameshiya (41), their elder daughter Anita (19) and younger daughter Sunita (17) -- residents of Kandera village under the Noorpur police station -- consumed poison on Wednesday night. While Rameshiya and Anita died, Pukhraj and Sunita have been referred to Meerut for treatment, the officer added. Pilibhit: Couple Attempts Suicide by Consuming Poison on Camera, Alleges Harassment by SDM Nagendra Pandey and UP Police (Disturbing Video).

According to police, Pukhraj had a debt of Rs 6 lakh and the family was under constant pressure from the creditors. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding that a probe is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.