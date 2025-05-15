Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday criticized Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, saying that his remark has displayed Samajwadi Party's low mentality and anti-woman thoughts.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh recently held regular press briefings about Operation Sindoor.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav sparked controversy with his remarks about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Pathak said, "The Samajwadi Party has displayed its low mentality and anti-woman thoughts by disrespecting her based on her caste. Ram Gopal Yadav's statement is shameful and condemnable."

Pathak further criticized Yadav, stating that disrespecting Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is not just an insult to her but to the entire nation.

Pathak added that in the new India, people are known by their work, not their birth.

"This is new India. Here, people are known by their work, not their birth. The Samajwadi Party has always tried to divide the society on the basis of caste," he said.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya also criticized Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, saying that Vyomika Singh and Sofiya Qureshi are India's daughters, and that making caste-related comments about them is condemnable.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "I just want to say that be it Sofiya Qureshi or Vyomika Singh - they are the daughters of India and making comments related to their castes by Ram Gopal Yadav is condemnable." (ANI)

