Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday said it has terminated its association with airport lounge services membership programme DragonPass with immediate effect.

Adani Digital Labs, the digital arm of the Adani Group, had only last week announced its partnership with DragonPass to offer "a wide network of lounges at Adani-managed airports and beyond, offering passengers convenience and a seamless and comfortable lounge experience".

"Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports," Spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that "this change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers".

