Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Sanitation workers at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj cleaned the ghats of the sacred Triveni Sangam on Friday.

Visuals from Ram Ghat showed the workers cleaning the rivers with the help of nets.

OSD Kumbh Akansha Rana said that 300 workers who were cleaning the rivers at various locations were creating a Guinness world record.

She further stated that the message of the cleanliness drive was to ensure the cleanliness of the rivers and water bodies.

Speaking to ANI, Rana said "A Guinness world record is being created here, where 300 sanitation workers are engaged in river cleaning at various locations. We want to send a message to ensure the cleanliness of our rivers and water bodies. Tomorrow, we will create a world record in street sweeping, where 15000 sanitation workers will sweep the streets together..."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives regarding traffic management at Maha Kumbh, emphasising that officers will be held accountable in case of congestion.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued a statement saying, "CM Yogi Adityanath has given strict instructions regarding traffic management in Mahakumbh. Senior officers should come on the road themselves. There should be no traffic jams anywhere in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Nagar, Prayagraj district, Ayodhya Varanasi, and all the surrounding districts. Ensure accountability at every level. Wherever there is a traffic jam, the officers' accountability will be fixed."

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees arrived in Varanasi on Friday morning for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple after taking a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Varanasi DM S Rajalingam said, "The number of pilgrims is increasing each day. We are using all the resources to manage the crowd, including barricading. Schools up to class 8 are running online. The temple is in a congested area, which is a challenge. There is a crowd in the ghats, too. NDRF and divers are also deployed at the ghats."

A huge crowd of devotees thronged the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Friday to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 491.4 million devotees have dipped in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati) since the inception of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela.

The information department of the UP government said that as of 8:00 PM, nearly 8.54 million people took holy dips today.

Among this congregation, more than 500 thousand Kalpavasis and over 6.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip. (ANI)

