Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Visakhapatnam witnessed a vibrant celebration of tradition and culture as Sankranti festivities concluded successfully at the Andhra University Grounds.

The Sankranti event, held from January 9 to January 16, showcased the essence of rural life and traditional celebrations under the initiative of former BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao. The venue came alive with colourful rangolis depicting village culture, traditional bullock cart races, Haridasu performances, Burrakatha storytelling and cultural musical programmes.

The aroma of traditional homemade delicacies added to the festive atmosphere, drawing large crowds from across the city.

The celebrations coincided with the four-day Sankranti festival, which concluded on Friday with Kanuma, marking the culmination of the harvest festivities in Andhra Pradesh.

The event received an enthusiastic response from the public, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh and reinforcing the spirit of Sankranti celebrations.

Meanwhile, former BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday said that Bhogi, the first day of the four-day Sankranti festival, is a time to discard past negativity and pray for prosperity and happiness.

Rao celebrated Bhogi Pongal at the Andhra University Grounds in Visakhapatnam, performing traditional rituals including lighting the bonfire and chanting mantras.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Today marks the beginning of the four-day Sankranti festival. On Bhogi day, the first day of the festival, we pray to God to end any negativity we have experienced in the past and to bring prosperity and happiness to everyone. This morning, we lit a bonfire, chanted mantras and conducted a pooja karyakram for Agnidev. May this Sankranti bring happiness in the lives of everyone."

Andhra Pradesh is celebrating Sankranti, the state's biggest harvest festival, with traditional fervour, as elaborate preparations are underway across districts.

Beyond being a day of cleaning and discarding the old, the four-day festival beginning with Bhogi has seen increased activity in villages and towns, with people returning to their hometowns to celebrate with family.

In Chennai, residents lit bonfires outside their homes in a symbolic act of letting go of the past and welcoming a new beginning with the onset of the Tamil month of Thai. (ANI)

