Mumbai, January 17: Gold prices in India witnessed a minor correction today, January 17, following a week of historic rallies that saw the precious metal reach unprecedented peaks. Benchmark 24-carat gold is currently trading at approximately INR 1,43,390 per 10 grams, marking a slight dip of INR 10 from the previous session. This stabilization comes as international markets react to a strengthening US dollar and shifting expectations regarding global interest rate cuts, leading many domestic buyers to adopt a cautious stance.

The yellow metal remains significantly higher than the levels seen at the beginning of the year, supported by consistent demand during the ongoing wedding season and strategic reserves maintained by the Reserve Bank of India. While the immediate rush for safe-haven assets has cooled slightly, analysts suggest that the long-term bullish trend remains intact, with prices hovering near record territory. Investors are currently looking for fresh triggers from global economic data before making significant moves in the physical market. Gold Rate Today, January 16, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Investment Trends

Across major Indian cities, the retail rates for per 10 grams of gold show slight regional variations due to local levies and logistics. In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at INR 1,43,540, while in Mumbai, the rate remains competitive at INR 1,43,390. Chennai continues to record higher prices compared to other metros, with 24-carat gold trading at INR 1,44,320 per 10 grams.

City-Wise Gold Rate Breakdown

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,31,590 INR 1,43,540 Mumbai INR 1,31,440 INR 1,43,390 Chennai INR 1,32,290 INR 1,44,320 Ahmedabad INR 1,31,490 INR 1,43,440 Kolkata INR 1,31,440 INR 1,43,390 Bengaluru INR 1,31,440 INR 1,43,390 Hyderabad INR 1,31,440 INR 1,43,390 Jaipur INR 1,31,590 INR 1,43,540 Pune INR 1,31,440 INR 1,43,390 Noida INR 1,31,590 INR 1,43,540 Gurugram INR 1,31,590 INR 1,43,540 Ghaziabad INR 1,31,590 INR 1,43,540 Lucknow INR 1,31,590 INR 1,43,540 Jodhpur INR 1,32,200* INR 1,44,200* Srinagar INR 1,32,290* INR 1,44,290*

International Market Outlook

In the global arena, spot gold is trading around USD 4,601 per ounce, maintaining its position above the critical USD 4,600 threshold. The market sentiment is currently influenced by a resilient US economy, which has kept the dollar index firm, making gold relatively more expensive for international buyers. Furthermore, profit-booking by global traders after the recent 7% surge in 2026 has contributed to the current price consolidation. What Is Digital Gold? How To Buy It Online in India? All About Investing in Digital Gold Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras 2024.

Experts maintain that while physical gold demand remains a cornerstone for Indian households, the current high entry barrier is driving interest toward Sovereign Gold Bonds and Digital Gold. These alternatives offer a way to participate in the price appreciation without the added burden of making charges and storage risks. As the wedding season progresses, market participants will be closely watching for any further volatility in international rates or domestic policy changes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).