Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said elaborate arrangements are being put in place to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Assam, asserting that the renewed push to industrial and agricultural self-reliance in the state reflects the Prime Minister's decisive leadership.

"Proper arrangements are being made to welcome PM Modi. The public is very excited for his visit," Sonowal said in Dibrugarh, adding that a long-pending aspiration of the people of Assam has finally been fulfilled under the Prime Minister's leadership. "The fourth fertiliser plant at Namrup reflects the Prime Minister's deep commitment to the Northeast and his resolve to strengthen India's agricultural and industrial self-reliance," he said.

The remarks come ahead of Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Assam on December 20 and 21, during which he is scheduled to participate in multiple programmes across Guwahati and Upper Assam. A key highlight of the visit will be the laying of the foundation stone for a major ammonia-urea project at Namrup, estimated to cost around Rs 12,000 crores and having a production capacity of 12 lakhs metric tonnes per annum.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh to review preparations for the Prime Minister's visit to Namrup on December 21. The meeting was attended by several state ministers, MLAs and senior officials.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar in Guwahati and unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi. He is also scheduled to address a public rally in Upper Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma issued detailed instructions to ensure seamless arrangements for all events, with special emphasis on security, crowd management and public convenience. He directed the administration to ensure adequate drinking water, light refreshments, hygienic facilities, traffic and parking arrangements, and access to primary medical care for attendees.

The review meeting was attended by ministers, including Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Prasanta Phukan, Bimal Borah, Jogen Mohan and Rupesh Gowala, along with Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and other senior officials. (ANI)

