New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court has appointed its former judge L Nageswara Rao as the head of a committee on electoral reforms in the apex court bar association.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan said Justice Rao had agreed to chair the committee, which would also suggest the eligibility criteria for candidates contesting election of executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

"In continuation of the deliberations held previously and the orders passed from time to time, Justice L Nageswara Rao, former judge of this court, has graciously agreed to chair the committee to recommend the norms/guidelines/parameters for the reformation and suitable amendments in the bye-laws regulating election of the executive committee to the Supreme Court Bar Association," the bench said in an order on February 24.

The bench added, "The proposed reforms may inter alia include the eligibility conditions for contesting the elections. The committee shall comprise some senior advocates/experienced advocates (from both, advocates-on-record and non-advocates-on-record category), who have never been interested in contesting the elections as office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association."

The top court has granted two weeks to the members of the bar to suggest member names directly to the retired judge for the committee.

"...We leave it to the entire discretion of Justice L Nageswara Rao to pick the names from that list. Justice L Nageswara Rao is at liberty to constitute his own team, in case the members of the bar do not provide any names," it added.

The panel headed by the former judge was granted the liberty to invite suggestions either from the members of the bar or other stakeholders.

The matter would be heard on April 7.

The top court previously sought suggestions on the committee's chair from senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is a former president of the SCBA, and the incumbent senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The bench said it was in favour of a former judge of the Supreme Court, who was elevated from the bar and considered former CJI U U Lalit, aside from former SC judges Indu Malhotra and Rao, who were equally popular among the members of the bar and the bench.

On May 2, 2024, court ordered reservation of 33 per cent posts in the executive committee of the SCBA for women.

