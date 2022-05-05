New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court has appointed former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Thottathil B Nair Radhakrishnan to enquire and submit a report on the involvement of persons responsible for the illegal construction of the buildings in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Maradu, Kochi.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said it was concerned with the amount of Rs.61.50 crore, which has been paid by the Kerala government to the flat owners, being refunded to the State Government by those responsible for the illegal construction.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Blows Up Wife, Children in Blast in Malappuram Before Jumping Into Well.

"The State Government shall provide the necessary facilities and extend all cooperation to Justice Thottathil B. Nair Radhakrishnan for completing the enquiry expeditiously. The builders of the flats are also directed to appear before Justice Thottathil B. Nair Radhakrishnan as and when summoned.

"Justice Thottathil B. Nair Radhakrishnan may determine the fee for conducting enquiry which shall be paid by the State Government initially subject to further orders of this Court," the bench said.

Also Read | 45% People Who Died in 2020 Didn’t Receive Any Medical Care, Says Govt Data.

The top court requested Justice Radhakrishnan to conduct the enquiry expeditiously and submit the report by the second week of July.

The matter is posted for the next hearing on July 18.

The apex court had earlier in 2019 directed the demolition of flats built on the coastal zone of Kochi's Maradu within 138 days and asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.PTI PKS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)