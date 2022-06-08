New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed appeals filed against the Delhi High Court order which had declined petitions challenging the final answer keys of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2022 held earlier this year.

A vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose while upholding the Delhi High Court's order said that the High Court has considered each and every question in detail.

"Each and every question has been considered by the High Court. We see no reason to interfere... SLP is dismissed. Prepare for the next exam," the bench said.

The appeals were filed in the top court against High Court's order by certain unsuccessful candidates who were not shortlisted for the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination as they failed to secure the required threshold marks.

The candidates have contended that certain questions were not appropriate answers and therefore the evaluation of the answer sheets was flawed.

The petitioners said that if they were awarded marks in respect of certain questions, which they claimed were the most appropriate answers but were evaluated otherwise, they would clear the threshold of marks necessary to be eligible to appear for the main exams.

They said that certain questions were erroneous and therefore, all candidates must be granted marks for the same. (ANI)

