Patna, June 8: Women live 9 months more than men in Bihar. This revelation was made during the life table report of the sample registration system of the Registrar General of India (RGI).

The report is based on the death rate of men and women across the country. As far as Bihar is concerned, female life expectancy is 69.6 years from the time of their birth while that of men is 68.8 years, which means, women live nine months longer than men in Bihar.

As far as the entire country is concerned, the average age of women is 71.1 years while that of men is 68.4 years as per the RGI report published for 2015-19. The average human age in Delhi is 75.9 years. Bihar: Over 15 Kids Went Missing Every Day in Last 3 Years, Reveals Police Data.

The RGI observed that the average age of the countrymen has increased by 110 days compared to the data published for 2014-18. In Bihar, the average age has increased by 37 days in 2015-19 compared to 2014-18.

The report also said that 8 states such as Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar have the lowest average age of men and women.

