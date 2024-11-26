New Delhi, November 26: The Supreme Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition on Tuesday seeking the reintroduction of the physical paper ballot voting system in elections in India. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale dismissed the plea filed by evangelist KA Paul seeking physical ballot voting in India.

During the hearing, the petitioner said that even leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had questioned Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. To this the bench said what happens is, if you win the elections, EVMs are not tampered. Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Ballot Paper, Criticizes EVM Conspiracy Theories, Says ‘When You Lose, EVMs Are Tampered With; When You Win, EVMs Are Fine’.

"When Chandrababu Naidu or Mr Reddy lost, they say that EVMs are tampered and when they won, they don't say anything. How can we see this? We are dismissing this. This is not the place where you argue all of this," said the bench.

Paul said that EVMs could be tampered with and suggested that India should follow the practices of countries like the United States which use paper ballots instead of EVMs. EVMs pose a threat to democracy, said Paul adding that even prominent figures like Elon Musk had voiced concerns over EVM tampering. EVM-VVPAT Cross-Verification of Votes: Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Mandatory EVM-VVPAT Tally.

In the petition, he also sought other prayers including issuing directions to the Election Commission to disqualify candidates for at least five years if found guilty of distributing money, liquor and other inducements during elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)