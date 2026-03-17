Kathmandu, March 17: Nepal reached a landmark moment in its democratic history on Monday as Bhumika Shrestha was officially confirmed as the country’s first transgender woman to serve in Parliament. A veteran activist for the LGBTQ+ community, the 37-year-old was appointed as a Member of Parliament under the proportional representation category for the Rastriya Swatantra Party. Her entry into the 275-member House of Representatives follows the RSP’s decisive victory in the national elections held on March 5.

Shrestha’s transition from a prominent street activist to a legislator is being viewed as a transformative shift for Nepal’s political landscape. While the country has been recognised globally for its progressive legal stances on gender identity, Shrestha’s appointment marks the first time a transgender individual will hold direct lawmaking power. Her role is expected to focus on bridging the gap between constitutional theory and the practical enforcement of rights for sexual minorities. ‘Bhai, Kya Kar Diya Tune?’: 28-Year-Old Man Shoots Himself in Delhi While Being Filmed by Cousin, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Bhumika Shrestha Life of Advocacy and Activism

Before entering the legislature, Bhumika Shrestha spent over two decades as one of Nepal's most visible human rights defenders. Working closely with the Blue Diamond Society, the country’s leading LGBTQ+ rights organisation, she was instrumental in the movement that led to the Supreme Court of Nepal 2007 landmark ruling. That decision mandated the government to recognise a “third gender” category and scrap all discriminatory laws against sexual minorities.

In 2022, Shrestha’s global impact was recognised by the U.S. Department of State, which honoured her with the International Women of Courage Award. The award cited her tireless work in advocating for gender-neutral citizenship documents and her dedication to improving the lives of the estimated 900,000 LGBTQ+ individuals in Nepal. Her personal journey of securing a “third gender” passport served as a legal template for thousands of others in the region.

Bhumika Shrestha Breaking Barriers in the 2026 Elections

Shrestha’s political ascent is tied to the rise of the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Balendra Shah. The party’s platform, which emphasises inclusivity and a departure from traditional “old guard” politics, secured 182 seats in the House during the recent elections. By selecting Shrestha for a proportional representation seat, the RSP has fulfilled a campaign promise to ensure that marginalised voices are represented at the highest levels of governance.

Upon taking her oath, Shrestha addressed the historical significance of her seat, noting that while an openly gay lawmaker served in 2008, the transgender community had been waiting nearly twenty years for a similar breakthrough. She has stated that her primary objective in Parliament is to advocate for marriage equality and the streamlined issuance of identity documents that reflect an individual’s self-identified gender.

Bhumika Shrestha: Nepal’s Legislative Road Ahead

Despite Nepal’s reputation as a pioneer for LGBTQ+ rights in Asia, Shrestha maintains that administrative hurdles remain a significant barrier. While the constitution provides broad protections, specific acts regarding inheritance, marriage and workplace discrimination are still lacking. Shrestha’s presence in the House is expected to accelerate the drafting of the “Gender Identity Bill”, which aims to provide a comprehensive legal framework for the community. Joe Kent, US Counterterrorism Centre Director, Resigns Over Iran War; Says Tehran Posed No Imminent Threat.

As the new parliamentary session begins, international observers are looking to Nepal as a model for inclusive governance. For Shrestha, the goal is simple yet profound, to ensure that the laws of the land finally match the lived experiences of the people they are meant to protect. Her tenure represents a new chapter for Nepal, where identity is no longer a barrier to serving in the nation’s highest office.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).