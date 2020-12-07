New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday extended till January 21 next year its interim order staying the Delhi High Court direction asking undertrial prisoners, whose bail period was earlier extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital, to surrender to prison authorities.

The apex court had on October 29 stayed the high court order which had directed all undertrial prisoners, whose bail period was extended due to the pandemic, to surrender in a phased manner between November 2 and 13.

Also Read | GST Payers to Fill Just 4 GSTR-3B Forms, Instead of 12, From January 1, 2021.

The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao.

“Interim order passed by this court on October 29, 2020 is extended till the next the date of hearing,” the bench, also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi, said and posted the matter for hearing on January 21.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi 55-Inch QLED Smart TV to Be Launched in India on December 16, 2020: Report.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the 'National Forum on Prison Reforms' (NFPR) against the October 20 order of the high court which had decided that its blanket order extending all interim stays and bails granted prior to and during the COVID-19 lockdown would not remain in effect after October 31.

On October 29, apex court had also issued notices to the Delhi government and others seeking their replies on the appeal.

The NFPR has said that high court direction was completely against the spirit of March 23, 2020 order passed by it, brushing aside, without even perusing, the eight recommendations/orders of its own High-Powered Committee (HPC) appointed by the top court.

The plea has claimed that high court order was passed by grossly misunderstanding the data presented to it and wrongly concluding that only three coronavirus cases existed among the 16,000 inmates.

The high court in its order had said that all undertrials whose bail period was extended have to surrender in a phased manner between November 2 and November 13.

The court had said the order would also be applicable to 356 prisoners who were granted bail by the high court and they would have to surrender before the jail authorities on November 13.

The high court on August 24 had extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts in view of the pandemic.

It had said that bail granted by the trial courts to 2,318 undertrial prisoners involved in heinous crimes, and which was being extended from time to time on the basis of the high court's blanket extension order, would come to an end on October 31 and all of them have to surrender in a phased manner between November 2- 13.

The surrender process would start on November 2 with the prisoners of Central District, Tis Hazari Courts and would culminate on November 13 with the surrender of prisoners from Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi, the high court had said in its order of October 20.

It had said the interim bail and interim stay extension order of March 25, which was extended from time to time, "was necessitated because functioning of the courts was curtailed due to complete lockdown declared on March 25", but "now the situation has changed and all the courts at high court and district court level are functioning through physical mode/video conference mode".

Another reason given by the high court for modifying its March 25 order was that there is no spread of COVID-19 in the jails and out of about 16,000 prisoners only 3 are infected and they have been segregated and are admitted in hospital.

The high court had said that its order would also be applicable to those 356 prisoners who were granted bail.

On March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts in view of the lockdown. Thereafter, the relief was extended from time-to-time and it was last extended till October 31 on August 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)