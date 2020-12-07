Xiaomi is all set to launch the all-new Mi 55-inch QLED smart TV in the Indian market. Currently, major TV making companies such as Samsung & Sony are offering their smart TVs at a premium price. When launched, Mi's smart TV will take on its rivals as Xiaomi is known to offer its products at competitive prices. As per the reports, Mi 55-inch smart TV will be launched on December 16, 2020. The launch will be an online-only event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Launched in India at Rs 13,499.

This is the first time, the Chinese smartphone maker is entering the premium TV space in India. Mi 55-inch QLED smart TV is expected to run on Patchwall technology. Patchwall is an operating system designed especially for Indian customers with deep integration of over 23 content partners including Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar.

The company has neither revealed the launch date nor key specifications of its upcoming smart TV. As per new reports, based on value for money items and affordability, Xiaomi smart TVs are expected to be the top-selling TVs in India. Pricing and other details of the upcoming Mi smart TV will be announced during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).