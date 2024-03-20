New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to businessman Abhishek Boinpally, accused in a money laundering case relating to alleged Delhi excise policy irregularities.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ordered interim relief to Boinpally in the matter.

The court was hearing the bail plea of Boinpally, who has also challenged the Delhi High Court order refusing his plea challenging his arrest in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate has chargesheeted Abhishek Boinpally along with various accused including Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Amit Arora and various companies. ED has also arrested various politicians including AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh and BRS leader K Kavitha.

In the case, the ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. (ANI)

