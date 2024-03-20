New Delhi, March 20: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's expression of gratitude on X to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Navy rescued his country's ship and its crew has struck a chord with users on the social media platform, drawing him more traction than his any other post, officials said here on Wednesday. His message on March 18 has got over two million impressions, 24,000 likes and 5,400 posts so far, they said. Indian Navy's Daring Operation Showcases Its World-class Defence Capabilities: Experts

"The traction that this post received was the highest ever amongst all the tweets done by the Bulgarian President. The second most viewed post by him has received around 57k views, 74 likes and 87 reposts," an official said. Most posts from Radev's handle have received on an average less than 100 likes and 10-15 reposts with impressions not exceeding 15,000, they said. Part of Ongoing Anti-piracy Operation: Admiral Hari Kumar on Navy's Arabian Sea Operation

Radev had posted on X, "My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of India Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship "Ruen" and its crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens." Replying to him, Modi said India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. "We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," he had added on Tuesday.

