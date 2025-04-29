New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to file their respective views on the powers of the Bar Council of India (BCI) to regulate the affairs of law schools in the country.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also questioned the BCI on whether it should prescribe what should be the appropriate qualifications for law scholars to enter into academics (teaching and other academia).

The bench suggested that there should be a body of experts who will decide and regulate the affairs of academia.

"Does BCI prescribe what should be the qualification? You leave it to the body. Why are you carrying other's burden on your shoulder, Justice Surya Kant remarked during the hearing.

Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha, who appeared for the BCI, submitted that a press release has been issued by the BCI, in which it has been decided to constitute a body of experts.

Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of the Consortium of NLUs stated that besides LLM, the BCI is interfering with the qualifications of other courses as well.

Senior counsel Tankha, on the other hand, submitted that if a scholar does a one-year LLM, he must put in some experience as a teacher first in order to qualify for further academic pursuits.

After hearing the submissions, the bench proceeded to pass the order.

"As per submissions, the meeting of all stakeholders holders was held and completed. As per the opinion, it has been decided to constitute an expert committee. On consideration of the issue, with respect to the powers of the BCI to regulate the affairs of law schools etc. We would like to have the opinion of UOI and UGC", the Court noted in its order.

Thus, the Court directed the Centre to file its response and the UGC to submit a comprehensive counter-affidavit within four weeks.

Further, the court also asked the Attorney General of India to assist in this regard. (ANI)

