New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Bar Council of India on Monday termed as "historic" and "momentous" the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court unanimously upheld the Centre's action and directed the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and set a September 30, 2024-deadline for holding assembly elections there.

Ending a decades-long debate, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, delivered three concurring judgments upholding abrogation of the constitutional schemes that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir when it was annexed to the Union of India in 1947.

"The court, in its wisdom, found no prima facie case of malafide or extraneous exercise of power in the president's 2019 orders. While acknowledging the temporary reorganisation of the state into Union Territories, the court has directed the Centre to actively pursue the restoration of statehood and the conduct of legislative assembly elections," BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said in a statement.

Senior Advocate Mishra said the verdict was a "testament to the judiciary's commitment to upholding constitutional values", and it reinforced Parliament's decisions, besides "bolstering the cherished essence of unity that unites all Indians".

"The people of India commend the Supreme Court for its unwavering dedication to safeguarding constitutional principles and ensuring the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the Bar Council president said.

This pivotal decision marks a significant stride towards a stronger, more united India, he added.

