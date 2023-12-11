Puri, December 11: In a tragic incident, two minors were electrocuted to death while another man sustained critical injuries after they accidently stepped on an electric trap laid for poaching in Odisha's Sonepur. The incident occurred on Saturday when the trio searched the fields for their missing goat. A case has been registered, and the probe to nab the poachers is underway.

As per the report by New Indian Express, Nabeen Dungdung (45) was injured, and his son Jeet (14) and nephew Ramesh (14) of Hatlimunda village were killed in an incident that occurred on Saturday, December 9, in a forest near Singhapali village, under the jurisdiction of Ulunda police in the district. They had gone to the paddy field in the evening to search for a lost goat but did not return till late at night. The villagers then went to look for them and found them lying unconscious. Elephant Attack in Odisha: On-Duty Forest Ranger Trampled to Death by Wild Jumbo.

Reportedly, the boys were playing in the woods when they stepped on the live wire. Nabeen tried to rescue them but also got electrocuted. He was taken to the Ulunda community health centre along with the other two, where they were declared dead. Nabeen is recovering from his injuries and is in stable condition.

The villagers have expressed their grief and anger over the tragic incident. They said this was not the first time people or animals have fallen victim to the electric traps laid by poachers from neighbouring villages. They urged the authorities to take action against the culprits and prevent such incidents from happening again. Odisha Road Accident: Engineering Student Crushed to Death After Being Hit by Truck in Bhubaneswar.

Panchanan Nayak, the officer-in-charge of Ulunda police station, said a case has been registered against the unknown poachers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Electricity Act. He said the police are investigating the matter and trying to identify and arrest the offenders.

