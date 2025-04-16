Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) The driver and the cleaner of a school bus were killed on Wednesday morning in a collision between a bus and a truck near a toll plaza on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway, police said.

The accident took place in the Dharouli Madhupur ward under Kohdaur police station area, around 20 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred when the bus driver, Rajit Ram Yadav (48), along with cleaner Shivmurti Tiwari (60), was en route to pick up students of Jaipuria School.

The school bus collided with a truck near the toll plaza on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway, leaving both the occupants of the bus critically injured.

They were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

The police have seized the truck and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Hunt is on to nab the truck driver, they said.

