Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Jul 8 (PTI) Two people were feared killed after a school van collided with a running train in Semmanguppam in the district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The van carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it was hit. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

Senior police officials who reached the spot rushed the injured to the government hospital here.

Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar had to rescue the railway gatekeeper who was attacked by the members of the public allegedly for negligence, a police official said.

The van driver crossed the track, hardly noticing the approaching train, resulting in the sudden collision, he added. The van was completely smashed due to the impact.

Around 7:45 am, the school van carrying the students attempted to cross the railway level crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, and was hit by Train No. 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger, the railway said.

“Tragically, six students have been injured and admitted to the Government Hospital, Cuddalore. A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the site,” a release from the railway said, and added that the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and branch officers were at the spot.

Preliminary inquiry by the railways revealed that while the gatekeeper proceeded to close the gate, the van driver insisted on allowing the vehicle to cross the gate, which should not have been permitted, the release further stated.

“A committee of officers from the safety, operation, and engineering branch is investigating the incident,” the release said.

