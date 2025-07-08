Kolkata, July 8: The results of the Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat lottery of today, July 8 (Tuesday), will be declared shortly. Those taking part in the Kolkata FF lottery can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of today's lucky draw at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Kolkata FF lottery players can also check today's winning numbers of all rounds, also called bazis, in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of July 8, 2025, displayed below.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also known as the Kolkata FF lottery, is played from Monday to Sunday. Similar to Satta Matka games, the Kolkata FF lottery requires players to select numbers and place bets. What makes the Kolkata Fatafat lottery stand out from other lotteries is that the speculative lottery game requires participants to remain physically present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in it. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for July 08, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Kolkata FF participants can visit the following portals: kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, to check Kolkata Fatafat results. They can also find the winning numbers of today's lucky draw in the Kolkata FF Result Chart provided above, which is updated by LatestLY as and when the results are out. Did you know Kolkata FF results are announced after each round, or "bazi" is completed?

In total, eight rounds (bazis) are played throughout the day, with the results of each bazi published at an interval of 90 minutes. The eight bazis are called 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. A fast-paced game, the Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery is known for providing participants multiple opportunities to win varying prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While betting and gambling are prohibited in India, lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, popularly called Fatafat, is currently being played.

