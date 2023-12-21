New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after falling from a foot-over bridge on Wazirabad road in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The class 9 student was returning home in Ghaziabad when the incident occurred at around 1.45 pm on Wednesday. He was taken to the GTB Hospital with serious injuries where doctors declared him dead, they said.

"He fell on the road below from a height of about six metres and sustained serious injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The boy's classmate, who was with him at the time of the incident, told police that he was leaning against a guardrail just before he fell down, said the officer.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the concerned authority.

