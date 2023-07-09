Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 9 (ANI): In the wake of the continuous spell of heavy rain in north India, schools in Chandigarh have been closed for the next two days, officials said on Sunday.

Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, "Whereas since Sunday morning Chandigarh has experienced heavy and continuous rainfall and there is a prediction for rainfall tomorrow as well. The significant rainfall and the weather forecast raise concerns regarding waterlogging and disruption in civic amenities in several areas of UT Chandigarh."

"Therefore, in view of the heavy rainfall and the weather forecast for the UT Chandigarh region, the management of the schools of UT Chandigarh may, for the safety and security of the students and teaching/non-teaching faculty/staff, consider keeping their schools closed for classes on July 10-11," he said.

Notably, according to the India Meteorological Department, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan during July 9-10. (ANI)

