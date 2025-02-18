Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Security has been enhanced outside the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly ahead of the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, which is set to begin today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Lucknow, Manisha Singh said, "The budget session is starting from today and keeping this in mind, we have made full security arrangements in the outer cordon. We have divided the areas around the assembly into six sectors. In every sector, there is a gazetted officer, civil police in plain clothes. CCTV cameras have also been installed, monitoring is being done. There are QRT teams."

Also Read | Tesla Hiring in India: US-Based Electric Car Maker Shares Job Vacancies for 13 Roles, Mainly in Mumbai and Delhi, After Elon Musk-PM Narendra Modi Meet, Check Details.

She further said that everyone has been briefed that in case of any suspected person or object then there should be an immediate response and higher officials should be informed.

Earlier UP DGP Prashant Kumar on Tuesday along with other officials, inspected the preparations for the security arrangements of the assembly premises and gave necessary guidelines ahead of the assembly's budget session.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking to ANI, Lucknow commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar said, "Proper security arrangements have been made. Senior officers inspected the preparation today. We will ensure that common people don't have to suffer without risking the overall security..."

The budget session will continue till March 5, per the planned agenda that was presented at Monday's business advisory committee meeting.

The 2025-2026 fiscal year's annual budget, which is anticipated to surpass Rs 8 lakh crore, will be presented on February 20.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a BJP legislature meeting in Lucknow ahead of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present in the meeting along with other ministers and MLAs of the BJP.

Speaking on the budget session, the UP Deputy CM stated that the speaker will deliver the speech on Tuesday and the budget will be present. He also urged the opposition to understand and deliver their duty.

"The speaker will deliver the speech, and then the budget will be presented. The opposition should understand and deliver their duty. govt is ready to respond to every question of opposition. With achievements, we are going to budget 2025. Central govt presented a fabulous budget and likewise, state govt will also do the same...", he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)