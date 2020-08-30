Peren (Nagaland) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Security forces have apprehended one arms dealer near Lilen village, Peren District, Nagaland, said Eastern Command, Indian Army on Sunday.

The arrest was made during an operation carried out by the security forces and arms were seized from the possession of the accused.

"The troops recovered three 12 Bore Rifles, point 22 live rounds, eight 12 bore live rounds and arms making accessories," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted.

On Saturday, Security forces arrested three hardcore Cadres of ULFA(I) near Noglo, Tirap.Eastern Command, Indian Army informed about the arrest on Twitter and said that troops recovered three pistols, magazines with live rounds, and ULFA Badges from the possession of the cadres. (ANI)

