Nilambur (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): Security has been heightened in Malappuram ahead of the Nilambur assembly constituency by-election set to be held on June 19. The police officials are carrying out strict checks on vehicles ahead of the by-elections.

According to the Executive Magistrate of Malappuram, Rasheed, all vehicles which will be heading to Nilambur will be subjected to inspection and even the MP's vehicle will be checked. He stated that only official police vehicles will get an exemption from the security check.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Calicut airport on Friday. Upon her arrival, she was welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph and other senior leaders of the party's state unit.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit is very crucial ahead of the Nilambur assembly constituency bypoll.

The elections were necessitated after the resignation of PV Anvar, an LDF-backed MLA, who stepped down in January after making several allegations against the Left government in the state. However, Anvar is going to contest the elections under the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) banner.

Anvar will be going up against National Democratic Alliance candidate Michael George. Meanwhile, UDF (United Democratic Front) have fielded Aryadan Shoukath as their candidate in the Nilambur by-election.

The byelection has political significance as it is a precursor to next year's state assembly election and will test the popularity of the current government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier on June 12, BJP leader V Muraleedharan hit out at the Congress and CPI-M ahead of the Nilambur assembly by-polls, BJP leader and alleged that instead of raising common issues, both parties are trying to get votes from pro-terrorists and communal organisations.

He highlighted that the election became necessary due to the resignation of the MLA, who had said that the Kerala CM is "protecting" the underground elements and smugglers.

"Instead of raising key concerns of Nilambur and Kerala, both the Congress and the Communists (CPI-M) are trying to get the votes of pro-terrorist and pro-communal organisations... This election was necessitated due to the resignation of an MLA who said that the Kerala CM is protecting underground elements and smugglers", V Muraleedharan told ANI. (ANI)

