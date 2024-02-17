Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) A security review meeting on Saturday chalked out a roadmap to counter terror activities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

The Subsidiary Multi-agency Centre (SMAC) meeting was chaired by Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritpal Singh at district police lines and was attended by representatives of Army, CRPF, BSF, state and central intelligence agencies and all supervisory officers, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Sushma Swaraj Birth Anniversary 2024 Date: Interesting Facts About the ‘People’s Minister’ on Her 72nd Birthday.

He said the meeting reviewed the security situation in the district and chalked out a roadmap to counter the activities of anti-national elements in the hinterland, their modus operandi and smuggling of narcotics, arms, and ammunition and persons involved.

"Discussions were held on security scenario, law and order situation, movement and presence of terrorists, attempts to revive militancy, surveillance over OGWs, surrendered militants, missing youths and their presence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and radicalisation of youth," the spokesman said.

Also Read | Munich Security Conference 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for Permanent, Long-Term Fix to Israel-Palestine Conflict (Watch Video).

Addressing the meeting, the SSP called for timely sharing of actionable information to counter anti-national activities in the district.

He highlighted the need for working in a more coordinated and synergised manner to dismantle terror and its support structures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)