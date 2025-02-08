Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI): The counting of votes for the highly anticipated Erode (East) Assembly byelection began after the strong rooms were officially opened at the counting center on Saturday.

Security has been significantly heightened outside the counting centre. Personnel from various law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of the vote counting.

According to the data from Election Commission of India, the approximate voter turnout was recorded at 67.97%.

The AIADMK and the BJP boycotted the by-election, which was held in response to the death of Congress lawmaker EVKS Elangovan on December 14, 2024.

The polling in 237 polling station began at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM across 53 locations. The voter turnout at 9 am was at 10.95%, 26.03% by 11 a.m., 42.41% by 1 p.m., 53.63% by 3 p.m., and 64.02% by 5 p.m.

There were 46 contenders in all, including MK Seethalakshmi of the NTK and VC Chandhirakumar of the DMK. There were 2,27,546 electors in all, including 1,10,128 men, 1,17,381 women, and 37 transgender people.According to District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, electors can use any of the 12 specified documents as identification when casting their ballots if they are unable to provide an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

Along with Erode, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat, and the counting for the Assembly Poll is also happening in Delhi is also underway.

Meanwhile, as the counting begins for the Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma on Saturday said that it's an important day for Delhi and prayed for the formation of BJP government in the national capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading on two seats in the Delhi Assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

