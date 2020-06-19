India News | 'Send Claims to Avail Rs 1 Cr Ex-gratia for Heathcare Workers Who Died Fighting COVID'

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Authorities in Delhi have issued an order that hospitals and medical institutions should send claims for awarding of Rs 1 cr as ex gratia to beneficiaries of those heathcare workers who have died in the line of duty while fighting COVID-19.

The order said the decision for this was taken by the Delhi Cabinet in April.

Also Read | Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,877 New Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49,979, Death Toll Mounts to 1,969.

"Recommendations of such cases by the medical superintendent, head of department, in-charge of the hospital or medical institution will be processed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare," it said.

The June 16 order by the Directorate General of Health Services said these will be put through the Delhi Health Minister for approval by the Delhi Chief Minister.

Also Read | Manipur HC Restrains Assembly Speaker From Issuing Order on Disqualification Cases of 7 Congress Rebel MLAs Till Tomorrow.

It also mentioned about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, insurance for heathcare workers.

Though the two compensation packages have been announced, but it has been observed that affected beneficiaries are yet to file claims, the order said.

So, all healthcare organisations throughout Delhi, both public and private, and under local bodies are to be sensitised and apprised of the two schemes so that beneficiaries can file the claim and avail the financial packages which are due to them, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)