Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) A 72-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the rider, Faizan Fejool Shaikh, for the accident in the Mahim area, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast Today, May 20: National Capital Records 41.8 Degrees Celsius, High Humidity.

He said the victim, Abdul Rahim Ghulam Hussain Surti, was walking when a speeding motorcycle rammed into him, leaving him severely injured.

The septuagenarian was declared dead at a hospital, the official said.

Also Read | Kempaiah Somashekar New Manipur HC CJ: President Appoints Karnataka HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

He said locals apprehended the accused and handed him over to the Mahim police, and a case has been registered against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)