Nagpur, Nov 27 (PTI) A 78-year-old woman was brutally killed by unidentified assailants in the Nandanvan area here on Saturday, police said.

The woman was found with her throat slit at her residence near Gayatri Convent, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Devaki alias Devkabai Jeevandas Bobade, a retired medical officer.

Her daughter and son-in-law lived on the first floor while the victim lived on the ground floor of the house, the police official said.

The assailants broke into her house sometime in the afternoon when she was alone, tied her hands and legs and stuffed a cloth in her mouth before slitting her throat, he said.

The police suspect that robbery was the motive, the official said, adding that case of murder was registered at Nandanvan police station and further probe was on.

