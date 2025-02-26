Thrissur(Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) A 52-year-old senior Civil Police Officer allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night near Wadakkanchery. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Babu, a senior CPO posted in the control room, according to a police officer.

The inquest proceedings are going on and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, he added.

