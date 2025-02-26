Tiruchirappalli, February 26: Five persons including two women were killed when a car in which they were travelling and a state government bus collided head on near Kulithalai in Tamil Nadu's Karur district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The five persons died instantly due to the impact of the collision which left the car completely smashed. The front portion of the bus was damaged, police said.

Bus-Car Collision in Kulithalai

Five people, including two women, were killed in a road accident near Kulithalai in #Karur in the early hours of Wednesday. The car in which they were traveling had a head-on collision with a TNSTC bus on the Karur-Tiruchy National Highway.@xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/0R6kPk5ziM — S Mannar Mannan (@mannar_mannan) February 26, 2025

Karur, Tamil Nadu: An accident occurred near Kulithalai, where a government bus traveling from Aranthangi to Tirupur collided head-on with a car on the Karur-Trichy bypass. Five people, including two women, died on the spot. Musiri Fire Department took over half an hour to… pic.twitter.com/zc5jnywi77 — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2025

Fire and rescue services personnel who arrived at the spot had to cut open the mangled car to extricate the bodies. According to police, the mishap occurred on the Karur-Tiruchirappalli national highway near Kulithalai when the car bound to Karur and the government bus proceeding to Tiruppur from Aranthangi collided head on. Police said the deceased were from Kuniyamuthur area of Coimbatore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)