New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Senior leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 4 to discuss the current political situation in the state, official sources said on Saturday.

This meeting holds importance ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections that are slated to be held next year.

Also Read | Maharashtra: NGT Directs PCB To Check Alleged Violations of Environment Norms By Koradi and Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations in Nagpur.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party won a landslide victory in the state with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao being in power.

The TRS had won 87 of the 119 assembly seats in Telangana and the rest of the seats were won by other parties in the state.

Also Read | Sound Gets Slower on Mars as ‘Deep Silence Prevails’, Reveals NASA Rover.

The Congress, which formed a pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and two others, ended up with 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)