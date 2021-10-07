Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Equity indices resumed their climb on Thursday after a day's pause, in tandem with global markets as investors took heart from a dip in energy prices and progress over debt-ceiling negotiations in the US.

A strengthening rupee, which snapped its three-session losing streak against the US dollar, also bolstered sentiment, traders said.

Also Read | UP Govt Sets Up One-Man Judicial Commission to Probe Lakhimpur Kheri Incident.

Banks, consumption and auto stocks saw robust buying ahead of RBI's policy decision on Friday. The IT pack also traded in the green on earnings optimism, with TCS scheduled to announce its results on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 488.10 points or 0.82 per cent to finish at 59,677.83. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 144.35 points or 0.82 per cent to 17,790.35.

Also Read | Reliance Retail to Launch 7-Eleven Convenience Stores in India.

Titan was the star performer in the Sensex pack, soaring 10.69 per cent, after the company reported strong demand recovery in the July-September quarter.

M&M, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, HCL, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the other winners, jumping as much as 5.32 per cent.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, HDFC, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, HUL and NTPC were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.31 per cent.

"Domestic market clawed its way out to a gap up opening following strong global sentiments, as US debt default worries calmed along with easing bond yields and crude oil prices. The domestic market was pushed by strong buying in auto, realty and IT sectors which bolstered the market to sustain the trend in favour of the bulls.

"Despite the global semiconductor shortage, auto stocks sparked a rally in hopes of demand revival during the festive season while the expectation of better Q2 numbers for IT and strong pre-sale numbers helped the realty sector," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Arijit Malakar, Head Research (Retail) at Ashika Stock Broking, said markets recovered as oil prices fell from multi-year highs and US benchmark Treasury yields while major currencies stabilised after US lawmakers edged towards a deal to raise the country's borrowing limit and avert a catastrophic default.

Additionally, Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies, thus helping to calm the volatility in the global markets.

"Another factor, which also supported today's market momentum was RBI fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review which is due tomorrow and the central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged and will retain the accommodative stance. Strong Q2 FY22 business updates from corporate and banks indicate healthy earnings growth...," he added.

Sectorally, BSE realty, consumer durables, auto, industrials and IT indices rallied up to 6.03 per cent, while oil and gas and telecom nursed losses.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices climbed up to 1.68 per cent.

World stocks staged a comeback as easing energy prices calmed inflation fears. In the US, lawmakers worked towards a deal to extend the federal debt ceiling and avert a historic default.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains. Shanghai was closed for holidays.

Stock exchanges in Europe too were in the positive zone in afternoon trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.97 per cent to USD 80.29 per barrel.

The rupee snapped its three-session losing streak to settle 19 paise higher at 74.79 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 802.81 crore, as per exchange data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)