New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the end of separatism in Jammu and Kashmir while praising the unifying policies of the Modi government, which, according to him, have effectively dismantled separatist movements, according to an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the release, the Home Minister also welcomed the recent announcement by two organisations linked to the Hurriyat, severing all ties with separatism, and urged other groups to follow suit in fostering unity and peace in the country.

Also Read | 'Grabbing Breasts or Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape Attempt' Order by Allahabad HC: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Allahabad High Court Observations on Attempt To Rape.

The statement, citing the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said that separatism has become history in Kashmir.

"The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K", said Amit Shah in his post on X.

Also Read | Rajasthan: BSF Hand Over Pakistani Woman to Pakistan Rangers at Anupgarh Border (See Pic).

"Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism", the Union Minister's post added.

As per the release, Shah also said that he welcomes this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urges all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all.

Union Minister added that it is a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.

Earlier, Amit Shah hailed the decision of two Hurriyat-affiliated organizations to break away from separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a "significant victory" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and united India.

Shah's reaction came soon after the significant development came to the fore with the two organizations affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference announcing their decision to sever ties with separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision by the two Hurriyat-linked groups is seen as a reflection of the changing political landscape in the Union Territory. Over the past few years, the government has implemented a series of measures aimed at curbing separatist activities, including the strict enforcement of anti-terror laws and socio-economic reforms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)