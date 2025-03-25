Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force on Tuesday handed over a Pakistani woman named Humra to the Pakistan Rangers at the Anupgarh border area in Rajasthan, on humanitarian grounds, as confirmed by officials.

According to the release, the woman had illegally crossed the India-Pakistan International Border near the Anupgarh area of the Sriganganagar sector on March 17, 2025, and entered Indian territory.

She was apprehended by the BSF and subsequently handed over to the local police before being repatriated.

The handover was carried out following a medical examination, reflecting a humanitarian approach, as confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Frontier Headquarters, Border Security Force. (ANI)

