New Delhi, March 25: The Supreme Court has registered a suo moto (on its own motion) case in the backdrop of the Allahabad HC judgment holding that grabbing breast and breaking pyjama string was not enough for charge of attempt to rape.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih is slated to hear on March 26 the suo moto case titled ‘In Re: Order dated 17.03.2025 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad in Criminal Revision No. 1449/2024 and ancillary issues’. ‘Grabbing Breasts or Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape Attempt’ Order by Allahabad HC: Priyanka Chaturvedi Seeks Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra’s Dismissal, Urges Supreme Court To Review Verdict.

On Monday, a Bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the controversial observations made by a single-judge Bench of the Allahabad HC on March 17 while modifying a summoning order.

In its decision, a bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra of the Allahabad HC altered the charges against the two accused, who were originally summoned by the trial court for commission of offences under Section 376 IPC (rape) and Section 18 (punishment for attempt to commit an offence) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Grabbing Breasts, Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape but Serious Sex Assault, Says Allahabad High Court.

Partly allowing the revision plea of the accused persons, Justice Mishra-led Bench said that they are instead liable to be summoned for a minor offence under Sections 354(b) IPC i.e. assault or abuse of a woman with intent to disrobing or compelling her to be naked, read with Section 9/10 of the POCSO Act. Under the POCSO Act, Section 9 provides punishment for aggravated sexual assault on a child victim, and Section 10 provides punishment with imprisonment up to seven years, which shall not be less than five years and shall also be liable to fine.

According to prosecution version, two accused, namely Pawan and Akash, grabbed the breasts of the victim and one of them broke the string of her pyjama and tried to drag her beneath the culvert and in the meanwhile on interference of passersby/witnesses, the accused persons fled away from the spot leaving the victim behind.

Saying that prima facie a charge of attempt to rape was not made out against the accused, the Allahabad High Court said, “There is no allegation that accused tried to commit penetrative sexual assault against the victim. The allegations levelled against the accused Pawan and Akash and facts of the case hardly constitute an offence of attempt to rape in the case."

“In order to bring out a charge of attempt to rape, the prosecution must establish that it had gone beyond the stage of preparation. The difference between preparation and actual attempt to commit an offence consists chiefly in the greater degree of determination,” it added.

