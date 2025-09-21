Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 21 (ANI): With the spirit of "Seva Hi Sangathan", a mega blood donation camp was organised on Saturday at Agartala Press Club by the BJP Tripura Pradesh OBC Morcha to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the program and encouraged all the donors for their noble contribution. In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted various developmental initiatives undertaken by the government and spoke about the significance of blood donation in saving lives.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, reflecting both social responsibility and the vision of service promoted by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Tripura Commission for Women organised an awareness program to promote proper nutrition and women's health, under the central government's flagship program 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah'.

The program is part of the broader "Swasth Nari Aur Swasth Parivar Abhiyan", which emphasises that the health of women ensures the well-being of the entire family.

The program aligns with the Prime Minister's initiative "Healthy Women, Healthy India", aimed at empowering women and improving family health. Today's event highlighted the importance of women's nutrition and overall well-being, with several dignitaries in attendance.

The Women's Commission emphasised tackling various challenges faced by women, ranging from domestic violence to health concerns like obesity, diabetes, and lifestyle-related diseases. The specialist awareness campaigns and public participation activities are being conducted across Tripura, including remote locations such as Bilonia and Maisra.

The program in Agartala forms part of a series of initiatives scheduled in September, with activities including health camps, blood donation drives, and seminars aimed at raising awareness about proper nutrition.

A seminar titled "Obesity - Reducing Consumption of Sugar, Salt, and Oil" was organised by the Tripura Women's Commission and sponsored by the National Commission for Women. The session focused on educating citizens about balanced diets, healthy lifestyles, and the role of nutrition in preventing chronic illnesses.

The program is being implemented in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Child Welfare Division, and health authorities, ensuring a comprehensive approach to public health awareness. (ANI)

