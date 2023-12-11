New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Seven airlines, including Alliance Air, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Emirates, together have pending dues of more than Rs 95 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), according to the government.

Other foreign airlines that have pending dues are Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd, British Airways Plc and Qatar Airways, as per data provided to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The figures exclude interest and take into account only dues that are over Rs 1 crore pending for more than one year as of November 30, 2023.

As per the data provided by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a written reply, three domestic carriers -- Alliance Air, SpiceJet and IndiGo together owe Rs 86.89 crore to the AAI.

Out of them, the maximum dues amount is that of Alliance Air at Rs 83.38 crore, followed by SpiceJet (Rs 2.13 crore) and IndiGo (Rs 1.38 crore).

Among the four foreign airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has the highest dues of Rs 4.02 crore, followed by British Airways (Rs 1.85 crore), Emirates (Rs 1.44 crore) and Qatar Airways (Rs 1.01 crore).

"No dues exceeding Rs 10 lakh have been reported on the part of any now-defunct airlines to AAI since 2021," Scindia said.

