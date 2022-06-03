Kalaburagi (K'taka), Jun 3 (PTI) Seven people travelling in a private bus are feared to have been charred to death in a road accident near Kamalapura town here during the early hours on Friday, police said.

The fire was following an accident between the bus and a tempo trax.

The bus was carrying 29 passengers from Goa to Hyderabad.

According to police sources, 22 passengers managed to escape from the bus that was completely charred due to fire.

The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi and are undergoing treatment.

The driver of the tempo trax is also severely injured, sources said.

