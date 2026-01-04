Bengaluru, January 4: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced special metro feeder bus services for Chitra Santhe, as thousands of visitors are expected to converge on central Bengaluru on Sunday, January 4. The additional services are aimed at easing last-mile connectivity and reducing traffic congestion during the city’s annual open-air art fair.

Chitra Santhe, organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, will take place along Kumara Krupa Road from 8 am to 8 pm. Now in its 23rd edition, the one-day event transforms a major stretch of the city into a pedestrian-only zone, drawing artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts from across Karnataka and other parts of the country.

BMTC Announces Special Feeder Buses for Chitra Santhe 2026

BMTC officials said the special feeder buses will operate continuously from 8 am to 8 pm, matching the duration of the event. The services are intended to help visitors travel conveniently between metro stations and the fair venue without relying on private vehicles.

Authorities have urged the public to use the metro and feeder buses, noting that traffic restrictions will be enforced in and around the event area for most of the day.

BMTC Buses for Chitra Santhe: Travel Routes and Fares

The feeder services will run from key Namma Metro stations, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic), Mantri Square Metro Station, and Vidhana Soudha Metro Station. From these points, buses will ferry passengers to Shivananda Circle, a primary access point to the Chitra Santhe venue.

From Shivananda Circle, visitors can walk to Kumara Krupa Road, where the art fair is held. The arrangement is expected to reduce walking distances and waiting times, particularly for elderly visitors and families.

Traffic Curbs in Bengaluru

Vehicular movement will be restricted from the Windsor Manor junction to Shivananda Circle, with some spillover towards Crescent Road, where stalls will also be set up. Police have put diversion plans in place and advised non-essential commuters to avoid the area during the event. Officials said parking facilities near the venue will be limited, making public transport the most practical option for visitors.

What is Chitra Santhe?

Chitra Santhe has become one of Bengaluru’s largest cultural events, showcasing paintings, sculptures, folk art, photography, and mixed-media works. This year, artists from more than 22 states and union territories are expected to participate, with over 1,500 stalls lining the streets.

Given the scale of the event and the expected turnout from within and outside the city, transport planning remains a critical part of its annual execution.

Visitors attending Chitra Santhe are advised to plan their travel, allow extra time for commuting, and use the metro and BMTC feeder buses. Officials said the all-day services are intended to help people reach the venue smoothly and enjoy the fair without the added stress of traffic and parking constraints.

